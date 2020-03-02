Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon celebrate 1 year of ‘Luka Chuppi’

A+ A-

New Delhi: Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon on Sunday celebrated one year of romantic-comedy ‘Luka Chuppi.’ Kartik shared his monochromatic picture featuring the actor’s intense look, while Kriti shared a trailer of the movie.

The 29-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared his picture on Instagram along with a caption that reads, “Aapka #Guddu [?]#1yearOfLukaChuppi. ” In the capture, Kartik looks absorbing as the picture captures the actor’s intense look. It focused on the ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ actor’s eyes, he is seen looking straight into the camera in the close-up picture.

Earlier in the day, Kriti Sanon also shared a glimpse from the movie to celebrate the first anniversary of the comedy-drama on Instagram. She captioned the post as, “Guddu-Rashmi #1YearOfLukaChuppi @kartikaaryan @laxman.utekar @maddockfilms.”

‘Luka Chuppi’ was a hit at the box office, helmed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan. The movie essays the story of a Television reporter (Kartik) who falls in love with a headstrong girl (essayed by Kriti). Chaos ensues when their traditional families assume them to be married to each other.