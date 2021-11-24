Kartik Aaryan removed from one more film!

Mumbai: Kartik Aaryan is among the prominent actors in Bollywood today. The ‘self-made’ hero, who entered the industry with zero connections, has proved himself as powerful star over the years. However, he suffered a major setback when he hit headlines over his ban from Dharma Productions. Earlier this year, Kartik was ousted from Dostana 2 starring Janhvi Kapoor in the female lead role.

Now, it is being reported that, Kartik has lost another project titled, Mr & Mrs Mahi. The project was announced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions yesterday and the film features Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor in lead.

However, Rajkummar was not the first choice by the makers as a male lead. As per TOI report, the film was supposed to have Kartik as lead actor opposite Janhvi. A source told the newsportal that the collateral damage of Kartik’s exit from Dostana 2, was the reason behind him losing Dharma’s another project Mr & Mrs Mahi.

For those who don’t know, Kartik Aaryan was removed from Dostana 2 in April this year. While many reports stated that, the actor was banned due to his ‘unprofessional’ behaviour, a few reports said that Kartik had a major fallout with Janhvi which is why he said a big NO for the film. The exact reason behind him being ousted from Dostana 2 has not been diclosed yet.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik Aaryan has an interesting set of projects in his kitty which includes — like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Shehzada, Freddy, and Captain India. He was last seen in web film ‘Dhamaka’.