Kartik Aaryan-starrer ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ to release on THIS date

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Addla Sreeja  |   Published: 26th May 2023 12:52 pm IST
Kartik Aaryan (IANS)

Mumbai: The upcoming film ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’, which stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead, has wrapped up its shooting recently. The entire team of the film was present at the wrap-up.

The film, which is a love story and will now enter the post-production stage, will debut in the theatres on June 29.

Kartik, who reunites with Kiara with the film after their massive hit ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, was present at the wrap-up along with the producer Sajid Nadiadwala and his wife Warda Khan, Co Producers Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora, Director Sameer Vidwans and writer Karan Sharma.

Meanwhile, the ‘Aaj Ke Baad’ song from the teaser saw a positive response from the fans due to which the makers have decided to release the song before the trailer of the film.

The film has been produced by NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia with Kishor Arora & director Sameer Vidwans won a National Award for their respective films ‘Chhichhore’ and ‘Anandi Gopal’.

