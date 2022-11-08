Kartik Aaryan turns dentist for his next

Mumbai: After making everyone laugh with his humour in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, actor Kartik Aaryan is now coming up with a spine-chilling romantic thriller ‘Freddy’.

On Monday, Kartik took to Instagram and unveiled the teaser of the film, which is helmed by Shashanka Ghosh.

The teaser shows Kartik as the ‘lonely, naive, nervous, honest, introvert, shy’ dentist among many more qualities of the actor’s character. He is seen treating patients in a clinic in the daytime. In the nighttime, he turns into a murderer as he drags a body into a forest.

Sharing more details about his complicated character, said, “Freddy was a complex script and character, the prep of the role had to be done physically and mentally as well. The character helped explore a different side of my craft and encouraged me to challenge my abilities at every step as an actor. The first time I got the opportunity to explore the dark side of me.I am glad to be a part of Freddy and excited to see the audience’s reaction for the film.”

Glimpse of Kartik’s character in the teaser garnered audiences’ attention.

“Woaaah… it looks so interesting,” a social media user commented.

“Can’t wait to see how your character develops in the film,” another one wrote.

Director Shashanka Ghosh, too, opened up about the film.

Ghosh said, “A romance, A betrayal, An ordinary man turns extraordinary is the story of Freddy. The power of Freddy is its incredible writing of each character, sets and background music. This kind of treatment required strong actors such as Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F. I am so happy to have found Freddy and Kainaaz in them. With Kartik Aaryan’s character in the film, the fans are going to be blown away seeing him in a never seen before avatar. I am grateful for the opportunity that Balaji Telefilms, Northern Lights Films and Disney+ Hotstar has given me, I hope the audience enjoys the film.”

Alaya F is also a part of the film.

Talking about her character, Alaya said, “I was very excited to be a part of Freddy as soon as I heard the story. Kainaaz was a challenging character for me, I had to learn and unlearn a lot of things to get into character. I feel so grateful for this opportunity! It’s helped me widen my horizons, and it’s also enabled me to explore a whole new side of myself. With Kartik, Shashanka Sir and all the other members of the team, I couldn’t have asked for a better experience!”

Produced by Balaji Telefilms, NH Studioz and Northern Lights Films, ‘Freddy’ will be out on Disney+ Hotstar on December 2.