Kartik Aaryan wants to patent his new hairstyle

Mumbai, Aug 9 : Not only for his looks and acting, actor Kartik Aaryan is also quite famous for his voluminous hair. And it seems he has made the best use of lockdown by growing his hair and beard.

Taking to Instagram, Kartik posted a picture of his messy hair and wrote: Zara pata karo ye look patent hoga (Is it possible to patent this look?kya#HairLikeKartikAaryan2.0.”

Kartik’s post has garnered a lot of attention from his fans.

“King of hair,” a user commented.

Responding to the user, Kartik quipped: “King of hair, captions, and monologues.”

“Nobody has better hair than you,” another one wrote.

On the film front, Kartik will next be seen in “Dostana 2” and “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2”.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.