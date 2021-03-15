Kartik Aaryan welcomes back Tabu on “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2” set

Mumbai, March 15 : Actress Tabu has joined the set of the upcoming horror comedy, “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2”, and the film’s lead star Kartik Aaryan on Monday posted a welcome note for her.

In his post, Kartik, co-star Kiara Advani and director Aneez Bazmi strike a pose with Tabu, who sits behind a bubble shield. The actor captioned the picture as: “Welcome back @tabutiful Ji But she refuses to come out of bubble, brings her own portable Z++Bio-Bubble to shoot #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 @kiaraaliaadvani @aneesbazmee @muradkhetani.”

The shoot of the film was getting delayed for sometime due to the pandemic. Later Tabu had refused to come on sets due to the Corona cases. However, with things getting back on track for the Aneez Bazmee directorial, the entire cast is back at work.

“Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2” is a follow-up to the 2007 Akshay Kumar hit “Bhool Bhulaiyaa”.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.