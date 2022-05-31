Kartik Aryan to take Akshay Kumar’s Housefull franchise?

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Kartik Aryan have been making headlines for his entertaining and power-packed performance in his recent film Bhool Bhulaiya 2. The Pyar ka Panchnama actor have clearly stated his fourth win out of his past five releases. At a time, when most Bollywood films are failing to garner attention, Kartik Aryan and Kiara Advani’s film have collected more than Rs.100 crore.

However, actor and self-proclaimed critic Kamal Rashid Khan never leaves a chance to make controversial tweets on celebs. And now, the actor claims that Kartik Aryan will be working in Housefull 5 instead of Akshay Kumar.

He tweeted,” I do confirm here that Kartik Aaryan is going to do #Housefull5 which is the franchise of Akshay Kumar. Akshay Kumar’s end starts from here. Akki Bhai aap bahut Achche Aadmi thai. Uparwala Apko Khush Rakkhe. See you in Canada bhai.”

On the professional front, Akshay Kumar will be seen in the upcoming movie Samrat Prithviraj. The movie, which also stars Manushi Chhillar, Sonu Sood, and Sanjay Dutt, is all set to release on 3rd June 2022.

Talking about Kartik Aryan, the actor has Freddy, Shehzada, and Sajid Nadiadwala’s next production lined up. Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aryan will be in lead roles in Shehzada which is slated to hit the theatres in November.