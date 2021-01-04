Karunaratne leads Sri Lanka fightback vs South Africa

Johannesburg, Jan 4 : Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne’s unbeaten 91 off 116 balls (17 fours) helped Sri Lanka move to 150 for four in the second innings of the second Test against South Africa.

Karunaratne’s knock on the second day at the Wanderers on Monday helped his side fight back after the islanders had conceded a first-innings lead of 145.

Sri Lanka are now five runs ahead, and in a far more promising position than they may have foreseen 24 hours earlier when the South Africans closed the first day on a commanding 148 for one having dismissed the visitors for 157 first time around.

Earlier, Dean Elgar completed his 13th career century before the Proteas lost quick wickets.

The experienced opener, unbeaten on 92 after the opening day on Sunday, went on to score 127 (163 balls, 22 fours) before his team stuttered and stumbled their way to 302 all out.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka 157 all out and 150/4 (D Karunaratne 91 batting, L Ngidi 3/26) vs South Africa 302 all out (D Elgar 127, Van der Dussen 67, V Fernando 5/101)

