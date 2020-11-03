Karwa Chauth celebrated with designer masks and COVID henna

Hyderabad: Hyderabad: Yet another festive occasion is all set to celebrate amid Covid-19 pandemic. This Karwa Chauth might not be as grand as before, but what makes this time different are swanky maks and special Covid Henna designs.

The year 2020 which is all about the ongoing ‘Coronavirus’ is taken a special place that is the Henna on the hands of Karwa Chauth Henna. Karwa Chauth is that special day which grants married women the sanction to look picture perfect from head to toe to stand out in the crowd.

Moreover, women, this year are not just wearing the best of the attires but are also matching those masks and henna designs. Furthermore, the Mehendi artists are seen wearing PPE kits when applying the henna to their customers.

A few famous Karwa Chauth special COVID-19 designs include the drawing of the bride and groom with a mask.

Surprisingly! The Karwa Chauth Sargi that is the pre-dawn meal given to the lady from her mother-in-law is said to have sanitizer and mask this time.

However, as until last year this women would neither gather nor listen to karwa chauth katha together and nor can they all open the fast together or have joint family celebrations.

Karwa Chauth

It is one of those festivals that is both selfless by nature as well as a great joy to celebrate.

It is considered to be one of the most sacred traditions of Hindu married woman who observes fast from the sunrise to the moonrise for long life, prosperity and well-being their spouse. Every woman wants to look stunning on this day despite day long fast.

Sargi or a pre-dawn meal is what women who observe fast on Karwa Chauth have early in the morning. Sargi is given to married women, observing Karwa Chauth fast, by their mother-in-laws. Saargi includes an earthen pot or Karva which has sweets, dry fruits, feni, snacka. It also includes a saree and jewellery. Women observing fast on Karwa Chauth wake up early in the morning and have items from the sargi. After this, they do not consume food or water during the entire day. They break their fast after seeing the moon and making the offerings to it.

Married women take a glimpse of the moon through a Karwa Chauth Channi or sieve and then look at her husband through the sieve. The husbands then feed their wives with some fruits or sweets along with water to break the day-long strict fast of Karwa Chauth. Husbands also offer their wives Karwa Chauth gifts as a token of love.