KAS officer shifted after sending notice to family of IAS officer in Jammu

Jammu, Oct 30 : A Kashmir Administrative Services (KAS) officer leading the Custodian Evacuee Property, Jammu, was abruptly transferred after he sent a legal notice to the family of a senior IAS officer allegedly involved in a corruption case in Jammu.

KAS officer Ravinder Sharma was transferred without any reason or assignment of any further duty after he sent a notice to Bhupinder Singh, senior IAS officer in the J&K administration.

Bhupinder Singh has been accused of claiming Rs 5,50,000 allegedly by fraud, as the first instalment of the Central government scheme payable to refugees who came from Pakistan after the partition.

A notice was sent to the family of late Sardar Singh, Bhupinder Singh’s father, who originally belonged to West Pakistan, but migrated to India during the Partition of 1947 as a displaced person from West Pakistan and settled in village Kodwa Khurd, Tehsil Shahzadpur/Narayngarh, district Ambala, Haryana.

A PIL was filed by Jarnail Singh and Paramjit Singh, both residents of Ramgarh, Samba, against Bhupinder Singh (IAS), son of late Sardar Singh.

The petition claims that late Sardar Singh was never the resident of Jammu and Kashmir as he was actually the resident of village Dhalli, Tehsil Bhimber, district Mirpur, which is now in Pakistan.

And despite the allotment of land by the government to late Sardar Singh and other family members in Ambala, Sardar Singh managed to get a land allotted in the state of Jammu and Kashmir, whereas his other family members are still residing in Ambala.

As per the documents accessed by IANS, copies of the allotment of land in village Kodwa Khurd in the name of Sardar Singh were shown to the high court.

The copies clearly showed the names of Sardar Singh, his mother and brothers as settled in the same district of Ambala. A copy of the report issued by the office of the provincial rehabilitation officer (PRO) reveals that late Sardar Singh got land allotted in village Chack Chatakan Ramgarh, Samba.

A copy of a 1971 voter list, issued by the Ambala Tehsildar, revealed that late Sardar Singh used to cast vote in Ambala. The list clearly reveals the name and residence of Sardar Singh.

The PIL claims that neither the father, nor the respondent (Bhupinder Singh) ever disclosed the allotment of land in village Kodwa Khurd. The respondent, Bhupinder Singh, continues to receive refugee benefits from time to time on the basis of false allotment of land which was managed by the father of the respondent allegedly by fraud.

The respondent has managed to get the first instalment of Rs 5,50,000 allegedly by fraud from the office of PRO Jammu. However, neither the respondent nor his late father were entitled to any such claim as they were actually the residents of village Kodwa Khurd in Amballa.

The documents accessed by IANS also revealed that the record of the land allotted to the respondent’s father is still available with the Tehsil office of village Kodwa Khurd in Ambala.

The PIL claims that the respondent prepared a fake permanent residence certificate (PRC) of the state (now UT). The other three brothers of the respondent are still the residents of village Kodwa Khurd and the only one showing himself to be the resident of village Chack Chatakan, is the respondent, Bhupinder Singh.

The PIL seeks proper legal action against the respondent and cancellation of the monetary benefits obtained by him.

Source: IANS

