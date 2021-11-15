Kasganj victim’s father claims he was paid money to keep quiet

Kasganj: The case of the custodial death of a 22-year-old Muslim boy, Altaf, is turning murkier by the day.

After alleging that he was forced to give a clean chit to the local police, the deceased’s father, Chand Miyan, has claimed that he was paid Rs 5 lakh cash by the policemen after forcing him to put his thumb impression on paper and telling him to keep quiet on the issue.

Chand Miyan’s son, Altaf, was allegedly found hanging from a 3 feet-high water pipe in the washroom of the police station lock-up on Tuesday, last week.

Chand Miyan claimed the policemen told him that the money was from the government, and asked him not to proceed with the matter. He also claimed that he was provided the cash in bundles of Rs 500 notes in the presence of senior officials of the police and the administration at the Goraha police outpost.

Chand Miyan said the money is still with him. “I am ready to return it. All I want is justice for my son,” he said.

The father said that in the paper (which has now gone viral), it was written that his son was suffering from depression and had committed suicide in the washroom of the lock-up at Kotwali Sadar police station.

He said that his relatives were also warned not to speak about the matter to the media and ensure the body is buried peacefully.

“Station house officer (SHO) Virendra Singh Indolia (now suspended), along with some other policemen, a sub-divisional magistrate, and a local activist were present at the Goraha police outpost when the money was handed over to Altaf’s father,” said another relative of the deceased.

Kasganj Superintendent of Police (SP) Botre Rohan Pramod, however, denied the allegation. “Police did not give any cash to Altaf’s father. A request was made to the district magistrate to consider providing monetary assistance to the family,” said Pramod.

When asked about the matter, District Magistrate Harshita Mathur said, “As of now, there is no declaration of monetary compensation for the deceased’s family. We have sent a proposal to the state government in this regard. We will also try to give a job to one of the family members of Altaf.”

Additional DGP Rajeev Krishna said, “I have no knowledge about any such transaction. Even if the cash was handed over to cover-up the entire matter, it is irrelevant now. An FIR has been registered on a complaint by the deceased man’s father. The focus of the investigation is on custodial death. A magisterial and departmental probe is also being conducted.”

Meanwhile, the Kasganj police have recovered the 16-year-old Hindu girl who was allegedly kidnapped by Altaf and an “unknown friend”. She will be produced in court to record her statement, a senior police officer said.