Kashmera Shah to feature in Mahesh Manjrekar’s Marathi film

Mumbai, Nov 2 : Actress Kashmera Shah has started shooting for a Marathi film directed by Mahesh Manjrekar.

The title of the film is still under wraps. According to sources, Kashmera will essay a simple yet sensuous housewife who stays in a chawl.

“It’s a very challenging character and I can’t reveal much about it right now. Maheshji has been one of my favourite directors. I am super excited as Maheshji has been creating magic on screen. His knowledge and understanding of films is unbelievable,” said Kashmera about the director, who has helmed films such as “Vaastav: The Reality” and “Astitva” in the past.

“I get to play a completely different character in this film. People are going to love the film and the situation of it,” she added.

Kashmera is currently shooting for it in Mumbai.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.