Kashmir: 700 ‘terrorist sympathizers’ arrested after killings

New Delhi: Over 700 people have been reportedly detained in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with the killings of seven civilians over the last seven days. Among those killed were Kashmiri pandits, Muslims and Sikhs.

According to a report by news agency AFP, a senior police official informed that around 500 residents that have been arrested are suspected to have links with banned religious and terror groups. “No stone will be left unturned to find the killers,” he told the agency.

A prominent socio-political organisation of Kashmiri Pandits in the US on Friday expressed shock and anguish over the brutal and targeted killings of minority Hindus and Sikhs by militants in Kashmir this week.

The members of the Sikh community in Kashmir also put up a show of strength against the killing of Supinder Kaur, the school principal, and Deepak Chand teacher, killed by militants earlier this weel.