Kashmir-based rights group marks International Women’s Day

Srinagar: A Kashmir-based human rights group, Voice for Peace and Justice held a conference cum brainstorming session to mark International Women’s Day.

The event was held in collaboration with the Central University of Kashmir and the United Kingdom-India education and research initiative.

A wide range of renowned personalities including the Vice-Chancellor of Central University of Kashmir, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah, scholars, senior officers from different public departments and Kashmiri women, who have achieved significant feats in their fields were present at the conference.

While speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah said, “I am impressed by the way the voice for peace and justice organization is working for the empowerment of women in Kashmir. Our girls are nowadays leading in every field. We shouldn’t focus upon gender inequality and work for the eradication of gender insensitivity among the younger generations of Kashmir.”

Heaping praise on the administration, Shah also said the government was working tirelessly to empower the women of Kashmir. “We have the responsibility to channelize the schemes and nourish our women to bloom,” Shah added.

Women doctors, sportswomen and scholars narrated their stories and motivated the younger generation to step up in order to achieve more in their lives.

Dr. Farkandha Rehman, a veterinary surgeon, in her speech said, “Girls from Kashmir are rising with every passing day and it is proven now that the girls of Kashmir are talented. I always heard taunts for being a veterinary surgeon but I am a successful surgeon of veterinary sciences and have achieved a number of awards which is almost impossible for a male to achieve.”

Speaking on the occasion, Saniya Zehra, a scholar blind by birth who has achieved great heights in academics said, “Being a girl is not a crime, our society should understand the fact that women can do miracles if supported by their families.”

Esra- Bint-Qaisar, an international medalist of Karate, while addressing the gathering said, “We, the girls of Kashmir have represented our motherland at international levels. Time has proved that Kashmiri women are not only good behind the curtains but we have the capacity to rise and shine our nation at the global level.”

Mansha Bashir, another international player of Taekwondo in her address, said, “Kashmiri girls should now participate in each and every field and work for the welfare of women in Jammu and Kashmir.”

Women achievers were felicitated with cash prizes, certificates of appreciation and traditional Kashmiri Shawls.

Farooq Ganderbali, President, voice for Peace and Justice, in the vote of thanks, thanked all guests said

“It is a pride for Jammu and Kashmir and the nation as well that Kashmiri girls are now capable of representing us at international levels. Some radical elements are continuously strategizing to cage the women folk of Kashmir but proudly our girls are breaking the shackles and rising with each passing day.”

The Voice for Peace and Justice is a human rights organisation that has been involved in several programmes aimed at the welfare and development of Kashmiris.