Kashmir: Budgam’s school needs philanthropists’ help

Budgam: Philanthropists are requested to help IPTS Heights School located in the remote area of Budgam district of Kashmir.

The school which is situated at 6848 feet above sea level at the bottom of famous tourist resort Doodhpathri and top of Katareshi Karewas provides free education to almost 80 orphans and 50 poor students. The school provides free books, uniforms, etc., to students. It was established in 2015.

This year, despite all odds including covid crises, the school have performed number of events, like seminars, debates and cultural shows at various forums and stages.

The chairman of the School Mr Mehraj Ud Din is on toes to make the school best institute in North India.

Philanthropists who are willing to help the school in providing free education to children can transfer fund online.

Bank account details

IPTS EDUCATIONAL TRUST

Account number: 8674002100002008

IFSC: PUNB0867400

BRANCH: Punjab National Bank Budgam

School can be contacted on phone numbers, 9622142241 or 7006837165 and email frontlineinfor78@gmail.com or iptsheightsschool@ gmail.com.