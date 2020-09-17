Kashmir gunfight over, 3 terrorists & woman killed (2nd Ld)

By News Desk 1 Published: 17th September 2020 9:09 am IST
Kashmir gunfight over, 3 terrorists & woman killed (2nd Ld)

Srinagar, Sep 17 : Three terrorists were killed and a woman died in an encounter that started Thursday morning at Batmalloo in Srinagar city, officials said.

One CRPF officer was also injured during the encounter.

“Three terrorists have been killed in the encounter,” Inspector General (IG) Kashmir Vijay Kumar told IANS.

According to details, the firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after security forces laid a cordon and launched a search operation on the basis of a specific information about the presence of terrorists in the area.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Amazon names former US NSA chief to its board
Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close