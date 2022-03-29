Kashmir-Ladakh all-weather tunnel

Zojila Pass: Megha Engineering And Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) workers construct a twin-tube tunnel, at Zojila in Ganderbal district, Monday, March 28, 2022. High in a rocky Himalayan mountain range, hundreds of people are working to construct all-weather tunnels to connect the Kashmir Valley with Ladakh. (PTI Photo\/ S. Irfan) Zojila Pass: Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) workers construct the main 14km long twin-tube tunnel, at Zojila in Ganderbal district, Monday, March 28, 2022. High in a rocky Himalayan mountain range, hundreds of people are working on an all-weather tunnel touted to be the longest in Asia, connecting Srinagar valley and Leh. (PTI Photo\/ S. Irfan) Zojila Pass: Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) workers construct the main 14km long twin-tube tunnel, at Zojila in Ganderbal district, Monday, March 28, 2022. High in a rocky Himalayan mountain range, hundreds of people are working on an all-weather tunnel touted to be the longest in Asia, connecting Srinagar valley and Leh. (PTI Photo\/ S. Irfan)