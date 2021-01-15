Kashmir reels under harshest winter in decades

Srinagar, Jan 15 : Extreme cold accompanied with chilly winds from snow clad maintains have forced people in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh not to venture out in the morning on Friday.

Locals living in different parts of the valley are complaining of water pipes bursts, extremely slippery roads and lanes, in addition to an erratic electric supply during the harshest part of this winter.

Water surfaces all around are frozen rock solid and locals and tourists have been venturing out on the frozen surface of the Dal Lake in Srinagar.

Authorities have issued warning to people undertaking this misadventure as it is fraught with grave risk to life.

“The layer of frozen water can crack under the weight of anybody who moves around on it. That entails great risk to life”, district officials said in Srinagar.

The ongoing 40-period of harsh winter known locally as the ‘Chillai Kalan’ will end on January 31.

Kashmir has witnessed record breaking minimum temperatures this season.

The minimum temperature in Srinagar was minus 8.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday, which is higher than minus 8.3 recorded in 1995.

On Friday, Srinagar recorded minus 7.6, Pahalgam minus 8.6 and Gulmarg minus 5.5 as the minimum temperature.

Leh town had minus 12, Kargil minus 17.6 and Drass minus 25.3.

Thursday’s maximum temperature was minus 9.5 in Drass.

Jammu city had 7.1, Katra had 6.7, Batote 6.6, Bannihal 5.8 and Bhaderwah had 2.5 as the night’s lowest temperature.

