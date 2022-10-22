Kashmiri farmers shift from traditional to non-traditional fruits

Srinagar: In Kashmir valley where apple cultivation is done on a large scale, farmers are also focusing on the cultivation of non-traditional fruits like Kiwi. Although till now kiwi was cultivated as a hobby in the valley, now it is possible to grow this fruit on a commercial level as well.

Bashir Ahmed War, a farmer from Sopore town in North Kashmir, made kiwi cultivation possible for the first time in the Kashmir Valley and after three years of tireless work, he got his first kiwi fruit this year.

Talking to correspondent Zubair Qureshi, Bashir Ahmad War said that the climate of Kashmir valley is suitable for this fruit. “I wanted to see if kiwi can be cultivated in Himachal Pradesh, why not in Kashmir when both the climates are almost the same.”

It should be noted that Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agriculture Science and Technology Kashmir has developed some experimental gardens for kiwi cultivation.

Also Read 12 earthquakes jolt Jammu and Kashmir in five days

According to Dr Nosheen Nazir, associate professor of the university’s department of fruit science, the university is working on the central government’s vision of doubling farmers’ income by 2022. “We are very happy that Bashir Ahmed War has made Kiwi cultivation possible on a commercial scale. The university has provided him with all the support he needs,” he added, adding that it is a pleasure to see the work we are doing on an experimental basis. What is being done on the surface is now being completed on the ground level.

According to experts, Kiwi is sold for Rs 25 to 30, while Kashmiri apple is sold for Rs 5 to 8. From this point of view, there is a lot of potential in the cultivation of kiwifruit in the valley that will bring double benefits to the farmers. If some incentives were given by the government for the cultivation of kiwi, it would have helped the farmers in its cultivation.

The central and UT governments need to take steps to attract farmers to Kiwi cultivation as there are no incentives available for its cultivation yet.