Kashmiri finds place in Stanford University’s list of top scientists

Srinagar: A 31-year-old Assistant Professor of Government Degree College Mendhar, Dr. Shakeel Ahmed has been named in Stanford University’s list of top 2 percent scientists of the world.

As per Ziraat Times, the college in a press release stated, “It is a matter of great pride for Government Degree College Mendhar that Dr. Shakeel Ahmed of the Department of Chemistry (GDCM) has been named among the top 2% scientists of the world in the field of polymer chemistry. The database of the independent study has been published in one of the highly rated journals, PLOS Biology”.

Dr. Dileep K. Raina, Principal of the college has also congratulated Dr. Shakeel Ahmed.

Background of Dr. Shakeel

Dr. Shakeel Ahmed who hails from Dhangri village, Rajouri, a bordering district in Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory has completed B.Sc. from Government College.

In 2012, he completed M.Sc from Dr. Saiqa Ikram Department of Chemistry, Jamia Milia Islamia.

Later, he has done his Ph.D. from Jamia Milia Islamia.

Research publications, books

He has published research publications on green nanomaterials and biopolymers for various applications, The Kashmir Monitor reported.

Apart from it, Dr. Shakeel who is the member of “American Chemical Society and Royal Society of Chemistry” has published over 15 books in the areas including polymers, nanomaterials, and green materials.

Sharing his views after earning honour, he said that it will inspire other youngsters from Jammu and Kashmir UT.

Struggle of Dr. Shakeel

Talking about his struggle, Dr. Shakeel said that he had struggled a lot during his childhood as his father had passed away when he was one year old. At that time, there was no bread earner in the family, he added.