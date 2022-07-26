Kashmiri journalist Aakash Hassan ‘stopped’ from travelling abroad

Aakash Hassan, an independent Kashmiri journalist alleged being stopped from travelling abroad on Tuesday at IGI airport, New Delhi.

“Immigration officials at IGI airport New Delhi barred me from boarding a flight to Colombo, Sri Lanka. I was headed to report on the current crises in the country. The immigration officials took my passport, and boarding pass and made me sit in a room for the last four hours. The officials are not giving any me any reason for why I am not allowed. A staff from the airlines I was travelling in told me that officials have directed them to offload my luggage from the aircraft. I was questioned by two officials about my background, travel purpose,” he tweeted.

“After making me wait for five hours, without providing even water to drink. I have been handed over my passport and boarding pass with a red rejection stamp: “Cancelled Without Prejudice”,” he further said.

Sanna Irshad Mattoo, a Pulitzer award-winning Kashmiri photojournalist was also reportedly not allowed to fly from Delhi to Paris here on July 2, 2022.