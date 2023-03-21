Kashmiri journalist Irfan Mehraj held under UAPA

Senior editor at TwoCircles.net. and Kashmiri journalist Irfan Mehraj was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) under the draconian UAPA (Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act) in Srinagar on Monday.

Irfan has been arrested in case no RC-37/2020/NIA/DLI alleging terror funding. According to fellow journalist Raqib Hameed Naik’s tweet, who is also a friend of Irfan, the latter has been shifted to New Delhi for further investigations.

My good friend & finest Kashmiri journalist @IrfanMeraj was arrested by the National Investigation Agency under UAPA in Srinagar today. He has been shifted to Delhi. Irfan was the founding editor of Wande Magazine.



This brutal crackdown on Kashmiri journalists must stop! — Raqib Hameed Naik (@raqib_naik) March 20, 2023

Mehraj is a well-known journalist in the Valley. He was the founding editor of Wande Magazine before donning the role of senior editor at TwoCircles.net.

Irfan was formerly a researcher with Khurram Parvez’s Jammu Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society (JKCCS).

“Over the last two years, he was questioned multiple times by the NIA. His electronic gadgets were confiscated in 2020. Currently, he is a senior editor at @TCNLive and contributed for @AJEnglish & @dwnews,” Raqib Hameed tweeted.

Not the first Kashmiri journalist

In April last year, another Kashmiri journalist and editor of The Kashmir Wala Fahad Shah was booked under the UAPA for sharing social media posts containing alleged “anti-India statements with a criminal intention to disturb law and order.” After months of struggle, Fahad Shah was finally granted bail by a local court.

According to Shah’s lawyer Umair Ronga, Fahad Shah was granted bail by a special court designated under the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008.