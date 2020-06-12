Kashmiri Journalist wins prestigious photojournalism award

Srinagar: Masrat Zahra, a Kashmiri photojournalist who is among the growing list of dissenting youth targeted by the government via the UAPA, recently won the prestigious Anja Niedringhaus Courage in Photojournalism Award.

The International Women’s Media Foundation (IWMF) announced Masrat Zahra as the winner of the award.

For the past four years, she has been reporting on the clashes in Kashmir for various national and international media houses for the past four years.

The award which includes a $20,000 reward is named after German photojournalist Anja Niedringhaus, who was killed in 2014 in Afghanistan.

