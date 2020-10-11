Kashmiri Pandit body sets up teams for outreach

New Delhi, Oct 11 : Continuing its mission of bringing all Kashmiri Pandits in exile on a single platform, the Global Kashmiri Pandit Diaspora has constituted nation-wide teams for community outreach.

The organization has unanimously welcomed the decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lt. Governor Shri Manoj Sinha to enable additions to the definition of Domicile.

The organization has appealed to the Kashmiri Pandit diaspora to apply for domicile certificate in large numbers.

They have lauded the efforts of the local government in organising Jan Abhiyan program to provide service to the citizens at their doorstep.

They have also demanded that 10 seats in the local Assembly and two seats in the Parliament be reserved for the community.

The GKPD Executive Team in India includes Utpal Kaul, Moti Kaul, Yoginder Kaul, Hera Lal Bhat, Avtar Trakroo, Virinder Raina, Kamal Bagati, Siddarth Zarabi, Parikshit Kaul, Sanjay Kachru, Aryan Ramesh, J&K, Kashi Akhoon, Delhi–NCR, Ashwani Wangnoo, MP, Anju Razdan, Maharashtra, Nymphea Saraf, Gwalior, Dileep Kachroo, South India and Sanjay Batarka, Coordinator, Jaipur.

