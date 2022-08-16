Kashmiri Pandit Sangarsh Samiti asks all local Pandits to leave Valley

Srinagar: Sanjay Kumar Tickoo, president of Kashmiri Pandit Sangarsh Samiti (KPSS), a Srinagar-based organisation of local Pandits, on Tuesday asked all members of this minority community to leave the Valley.

Issuing a hard-hitting statement in the aftermath of Tuesday’s brutal killing of Sunil Kumar and critically injuring his brother, Pitambar a.k.a. Pintu in Chotigam village of Shopian district, Tickoo asked all local Pandits to leave the Valley.

“No Kashmiri Pandit is safe in Kashmir Valley. For Kashmiri Pandits, only one option left is to leave Kashmir or get killed by the religiously fanatic minds who have support from the local population,” the KPSS statement said.

The statement alleged that tourists and Amarnath Yatris remained safe in Kashmir, but non-local Muslims and Kashmiri Pandits are the target of terrorists.

The statement also accuses the government for its alleged failure to protect the Kashmiri Pandit community.