Kashmiri Photojournalist booked for ‘anti-national’ posts

Srinagar: A Kashmiri photo journalist, Masrat Zehra, has been booked by Jammu and Kashmir police under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for “uploading anti-national” posts on the social media.

According to a police press release, cyber Police Station received information through reliable sources that one Facebook user namely “Masrat Zahra” is uploading anti national posts with criminal intention to induce the youth and to promote offences against public tranquility.

“The Facebook user is also believed to be uploading photographs which can provoke the public to disturb law and order. The user is also uploading posts that tantamount to glorify the anti-national activities and dent the image of law enforcing agencies besides causing disaffection against the country,” police said.

The police said a case FIR No. 10/2020 U/S 13 UA (P) Act and 505-IPC dated 18-04-2020 stands registered in Cyber Police Station, Kashmir Zone, Srinagar and investigation set into motion.

Source: IANS

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.