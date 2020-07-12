Kashmiri separatist leader Sehrai held in Srinagar

By Qayam Published: July 12, 2020, 11:33 am IST
arrested

Srinagar: Ashraf Sehrai, a senior separatist leader and a close associate of Syed Ali Shah Geelani, was arrested in Srinagar city on Sunday morning, police sources said.

Sehrai, Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, was arrested from his house in Barzalla area.

Sehrai was under house arrest since August 5 last year when the Centre abrogated Article 370 and 35A of the Constitution.

Sehrai’s son Junaid had joined militant ranks in March 2018. Junaid was killed in an encounter with the security forces in Nawakadal area of old Srinagar city on May 19 this year.

Hardline separatist leader Geelani had recently resigned from the separatist political conglomerate, All Party Hurriyat Conference.

Source: IANS
