Kashmir’s frontline corona warrior tests positive

Srinagar: A senior doctor leading the war against COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir tested positive on Tuesday, sending the medical fraternity into a tizzy in Kashmir.

Reports here said valley’s leading pulmonologist and head of the chest diseases hospital in Srinagar has tested positive after his test report was received on Tuesday.

Srinagar’s Chest Diseases hospital is Kashmir’s major COVID-19 testing and treatment facility and the head of this hospital getting infected has become a major cause of worry for the medical fraternity here.

Sources close to the pulmonologist said he has decided to go into hospital quarantine and follow the protocol specified for such cases.

Interestingly, the pulmonologist had on Monday cautioned authorities through his twitter comment that a large number of people entering Kashmir have been testing positive.

He had suggested that instead of testing these arrivals once inside the union territory it would be safe to test them before they are allowed to enter J&K.

So far, 31 patients have been killed by the dreaded virus in J&K and the total number of infected people has gone up to 2601.

