Kashmir’s Grand Mufti Nasir ul Islam condemns killing of two teachers

Srinagar: Kashmir’s Grand Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam has expressed his shock and grief over the innocent killings of civilians in Kashmir and stated that it is unfortunate that members of the minority communities are being targeted. He has also appealed to people to maintain communal harmony and brotherhood.

While talking to CNS Mufti condemned the civilian killings and said no religion allows the killing of innocent civilians as this will lead to nowhere. There have been a spate of killings this past week by armed terrorists.

“No one will be allowed to harm the communal fabric of Kashmir which is intact since past so many decades”, Mufti stated. The Mufti also expressed his deep shock and grief and extended solidarity and sympathies with the families of all those killed in the past few days in Srinagar stating that Islam prohibits attacking unarmed person.

“The Muslim community of the Kashmir Valley stands with the bereaved families at this hour of grief and shock,” he said, reported CNS.