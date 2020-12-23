Kaspersky wins the ‘Best Cybersecurity Brand 2020’ Award

New Delhi: With cybercrime on a perennial surge, now more than ever, individuals as well as businesses have recognised the importance of trusted internet security solutions. For several years, Kaspersky has been one of the most trusted names in the sector and has partnered with hundreds of leading Indian companies along with providing security to millions of homes. After relentlessly striving to improve their security systems and better protect their clients, they have now been recognised as the’Best Cybersecurity Brand’ for 2020and received an honor for their Product Innovation in the category at a recently held industry award ceremony.

Another feather in the cap of brand

This recognition is another feather in the cap of the brand, which has gained the trust of customers across the globe. Dipesh Kaura, General Manager for South Asia, Kaspersky, said, “From the onset, we have been committed to making sure that we protect our customers at every step of their online journey. Simple as it sounds, it is only when quality solutions are consistently provided that consumer trust towards the brand grows. The need for cybersecurity solutions in 2020 has been as urgent and as important as getting a vaccine during a pandemic. Many businesses and internet users this year have realized the importance of their security online, especially in India and our team has been constantly striving to secure businesses and consumers digitally.”

“While we are delighted to be recognised for our efforts with this award, our endeavour remains the same as we look forward to broadening our customer base while strengthening the relationship we have with existing customers. This award helps spread positivity around the brand, as we are looking to diversify and explore varied business opportunities in B2B as well as B2C verticals” added Mr. Kaura.

Significant boost to the brand

Dipesh Kaura, General Manager, Kaspersky (South Asia) received the award on behalf of his team in India. A significant boost to the brand, Kaspersky remains one of the most sought choices when it comes to online security and this award should only motivate them to scale newer heights. As our lives continue to gradually migrate to the virtual world, reliable and intelligent cybersecurity solutions are an absolute necessity.

For more information of Kaspersky’s latest solution offering, please visit www.kaspersky.co.in

This story is provided by Bloomingdale. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.