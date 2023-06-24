Katrina, Alia and Priyanka’s ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ not happening?

Mumbai: Ever since Farhan Akhtar announced his next project ‘Jee Le Zaraa’, the female equivalent of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, fans have been eagerly waiting for updates about the next road trip film. It is one of the most anticipated upcoming movies of Bollywood as it marks the collaboration of India’s powerful actresses Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. However, it seems we may have to wait more for this to become a reality as Farhan Akhtar has put the works on hold and will now be seen in Aamir Khans’s new movie.

Is Jee Le Zaraa not happening?

Farhan Akhtar who is returning to directing after 12 years, seems to be having a tough time. According to various reports, the movie has been pushed due to date issues of the leading actresses and Farhan has now shifted his focus to acting in Aamir Khan’s Campeones.

According to a report in Bollywoodhungama, Priyanka Chopra was not able to commit the dates to shoot in 2023 due to her Hollywood commitments and asked Farhan if they could shoot for Jee Le Zaraa in 2024. While Farhan was fine with it, Alia Bhatt is already committed to shooting for Ramayana and Baiju Bawra in 2024 because of which she couldn’t align her date for next year. Even Katrina was concerned as she is planning multiple things professionally and personally.

When nothing fell in place, Farhan reportedly decided to delay the film until the right time.

Farhan is back to acting?

Various reports have confirmed that Farhan Akhtar has signed on for the Aamir Khan production, Campeones Remake. After calling it a wrap on Campeones, Farhan will move on to his directorial, which in all probabilities will be Don 3, the third instalment in his popular action thriller franchise.

Is SRK not in Don 3?

While Shah Rukh Khan, who played the titular character in the first two parts, reportedly opted out of the sequel, Ranveer Singh seems to be the frontline to lead Don 3 as of now.

Looks like things are pressed at the moment for Farhan’s directorial! We hope he makes his comeback soon cause better late than never right?