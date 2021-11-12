Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal set to tie the knot in December

Posted by Mansoor  |   Updated: 12th November 2021 12:33 pm IST
Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal (Instagram)

Jaipur: Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to tie the knot at the Six Senses Fort Hotel in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur district.

The wedding celebrations will be held from December 7-12 and the booking has been done in the hotel for the wedding.

However, its formal announcement is yet to be made.

Many event companies will work together to organise the VIP wedding. Different companies are being hired for different events, confirmed officials.

Six Senses Fort Barwara(Instagram)
Representatives of these event companies are searching rooms in different hotels in Sawai Madhopur.

Six Senses Fort Barwara(Instagram)
Six Senses Fort Barwara(Instagram)

On the other hand, the team of Katrina and Vicky Kaushal has also started preparing for the wedding.

A 10-member team reached Six Senses Barwara Fort on Tuesday to take stock of the situation.

Six Senses Fort Barwara(Instagram)

According to the information received from the hotel management, the team monitored all arrangements related to the wedding.

They did a recce from which place the groom will come sitting on the horse, where will the mehendi be organised and so on.

However, the wedding programs have not been announced yet.

