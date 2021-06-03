Katrina Kaif celebrates Pride Month with new social media post

New Delhi: As the calendar turns to June, LGBTQIA+ communities and their allies across the world mark Pride Month. On Thursday, Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif also celebrated the occasion on social media.

The ‘Baar Baar Dekho’ actor took to her Instagram Stories and reshared a post from her make-up brand Kay Beauty By Katrina’s page, which had shared a split post photo celebrating Pride Month.

The caption of the post read, “We stand together. Let’s embrace love and the capability it has to bring us all closer to one another. During these unprecedented times of pain and loss in the, let the power of love strengthen us.”

Promoting individuality and freedom of expression, it continued, “The celebration of equal love is a year-round agenda for us at Kay Beauty, but this month we hope to deliver to you, even more, colour, happiness and positivity and aim to promote individuality, freedom of expression, and most importantly self-love. Happy Pride Month.”

June marks a time when millions of people come together to support the LGBTQ community. It was first celebrated in the US in 2000 when then US President Bill Clinton issued a presidential proclamation designating the month. To celebrate it, people come out on the streets for pride parades, marches, rallies.

Pride is about people coming together, to show and celebrate how far gay rights have come and how much is still left to achieve. Pride month is about equality, teaching acceptance, education in pride history and above all, love. This year, celebrations across the globe will resume gradually as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted and more people get vaccinated.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina currently has ‘Tiger 3’, ‘Phone Bhoot’, ‘Sooryavanshi’, and a superhero movie with Ali Abbas Zafar in the pipeline.