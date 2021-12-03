Katrina Kaif removes Salman Khan from her wedding guest list!

Mumbai: Wedding preparations at Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s respective houses are in full swing as the couple gear up for their big day. Though the couple is still remaining tight-lipped, news regarding their big fat wedding just doesn’t stop coming. Amidst this, a guest list about who will attend the wedding and who will not have been surfacing online.

Earlier, a few media reports stated that Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have been invited for Vicky and Katrina’s Rajasthan wedding. It was also rumoured that Salman will be there in all the wedding festivities. However, going by the latest reports, it seems like nothing as such is happening.

Salman Khan not invited for VicKat’s wedding

Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma revealed that the family hasn’t been invited Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding, which is said to be taking place over December 7-9. Speaking to India Today, Arpita said, “We haven’t got any invite for the wedding.”

The report in the newsportal also quoted a source close to the family as saying, “No invites have been sent to the family. Neither Alvira nor Arpita had received any wedding invite from Katrina. The stories that they are attending the wedding are false.”

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan have starred together in several films, with the most recent being 2019’s Bharat. They will be next seen in Tiger 3.

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal wedding details

The couple will be exchanging the wedding vows on December 9 at a heritage property located in Sawai Madhopur district’s Chauth Ka Barwara. Before that, they will have a court marriage in Mumbai. Sangeet ceremony will take place on December 7, followed by a mehendi ceremony on December 8, reports said.

We can’t wait for the couple to announce their wedding officially soon!