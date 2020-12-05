Katrina Kaif shares her workout routine for the day

News Desk 1Updated: 5th December 2020 6:46 am IST
Mumbai, Dec 4 : Katrina Kaif on Friday shared her workout routine for the day, and revealed the secret behind her enviable figure.

She shared a handwritten workout routine from her trainer, which includes exercises for her legs, abs and upper body. These include squats, leg presses, push-ups, cardios among other workouts.

“Workout for the day,” wrote the actress on her verified Instagram Story.

Katrina is known to be very disciplined when it comes to working out and often shares her workout videos on social media.

The actress will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop action drama “Sooryavanshi”, starring Akshay Kumar, and the horror comedy “Phone Bhoot”, co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.

