Katrina Kaif showcases her quirky 'hair trick'

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has shared a quirky yet hilarious hair trick on social media.

Katrina posted a video on Instagram. In the clip, she is seen sporting a grey tank top paired with denim shorts. She is seen putting her hair down, holding it and then quickly puts a rubber band on it. At the end of the trick she is seen giggling.

“The new chill Saturday nights #hairtricks as taught by @sairahkabir” she captioned the clip.

Speaking about her work, Katrina recently started shooting for the horror comedy Phone Bhoot. Directed by Gurmeet Singh, the film co-stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.

She will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop action drama “Sooryavanshi”, starring Akshay Kumar.

