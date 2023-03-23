Katrina Kaif to NEVER work with Salman Khan after Tiger 3?

Mumbai: Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan have been a part of numerous successful movies together. They are considered as one of the most loved and iconic onscreen couples in Bollywood, thanks to their sizzling chemistry and onscreen presence. Their pairing has always been a treat for the movie buffs. Their onscreen romance and camaraderie have won the hearts of millions of fans, who eagerly await their next film Tiger 3.

However, according to a viral tweet by Umair Sandhu, a member of the overseas censor board, Katrina Kaif reportedly stated that ‘Tiger 3’ will be her final film alongside Salman Khan, and she has no intention of working with him again due to a warning from husband and actor Vicky Kaushal.

The tweet reads: “EXCLUSIVE: #KatrinaKaif said, #Tiger3 will be my Last film with #SalmanKhan. I will not do any film with him in Future! #VickyKaushal Warned her not to do any film with #BhaiJaan.”

While the authenticity of Umair Sandhu’s tweet cannot be confirmed, some fans are expressing disappointment at the prospect of not seeing Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan’s chemistry in future movies.

Tiger 3 is slated to hit the screens on Diwali 2023. The Maneesh Sharma directorial will have Salman reprise his role of R&AW (Research & Analysis Wing) agent Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger, while Katrina will be seen playing the female lead, Zoya.