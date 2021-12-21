Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal share glimpse of romantic sea view from new home

Mumbai: Newly-married couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are indeed enjoying the days of marital bliss. The duo recently treated fans with a glimpse of the romantic sea view from the balcony of their new home.

Taking to her Instagram story, Katrina shared an adorable close-up picture of her and Vicky holding each other’s hands against the sea view background.

Sharing the picture, Katrina wrote, “Home,” adding a red-heart emoticon to it.

In the picture, fans can also see a closer look at her red chooda that new brides wear.

Vicky and Katrina are the neighbours of celebrity couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Vicky and Katrina, fondly called VicKat by fans, returned to Mumbai on Tuesday after enjoying a romantic honeymoon, which reports suggest was in the Maldives. The duo had jetted off to the exotic island country after tying the knot on December 9.

The couple who had married in a private ceremony at the luxurious Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, recently shifted to their new house and had their housewarming rituals on Sunday.

Ever since Vicky and Katrina got back to Mumbai, they have been sharing on social media beautiful moments from the various wedding functions.