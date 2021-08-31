Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to get married in Udaipur: Report

Mumbai: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s rumoured relationship is the current hot talk of the town. There has been a never-ending spree of speculation regarding their bond, engagement and what not. Their fans are eager to know when are they officiating their relationship.

A few days ago rumours were rife that the couple got engaged in a private ceremony in Mumbai. However, there was no official word on it. Even their teams and family members rubbished all the reports about their ‘roka ceremony’.

And now, a new report which is doing rounds on internet suggests that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have locked their wedding dates. According to a report published in Lifestyle Asia, the couple is all set to exchange wedding vows in December this year.

If the report is to be believed, the event which is set to take place in Udaipur, is going to be a big fat Indian wedding of the year. the couple have apparently zeroed upon the second week of December for the festivities.

If the reports turn out to be true, the fans really can’t wait to see gorgeous Katrina as bride walking down the aisle. However, an official confirmation is still awaited.

It is noteworthy that another power couple Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas too got married in a fairytale ceremony in Udaipur and we all know how stunning the event looked.

When Harsh Vardhan Kapoor confirmed their relationship

Amid Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s dating rumours, it was Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, who had spilled the beans on their relationship a couple of months ago. He had even confirmed that Vicky and Katrina are dating. In a chat show with Zoom, when Harsh was asked which industry relationship rumour he believes is true or a PR move, he had replied, “Vicky and Katrina are together, that’s true.” He had then, quickly added, “Am I going to get in trouble for it?”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina Kaif will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming film ‘Sooryavanshi’, ‘Phone Bhoot’ and an untitled one with South sensation Vijay Deverakonda. On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal is busy with his upcoming projects, including ‘Sardar Udham Singh’, ‘The Immortal Ashwatthama’ and ‘Takht’.