Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal’s marriage on cards? Salman Khan’s team member drops hint

Mumbai: Bollywood rumoured couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are managing to make headlines ever since their relationship was confirmed by actor Harsh Vardhan Kapoor. While on a chat show with Zoom, Harsh had to answer which industry relationship rumour he believes is true or a PR move? He said, “Vicky and Katrina are together, that’s true.” Then adds, “Am I going to get in trouble for it?”

Though the duo has remained mum about their bond and refrained from sharing pictures together, social media has been smart enough to decode what’s brewing between the two. Not just this, shutterbugs often spotted them together at get-togethers and events.

Their joint appearance at a friend’s Diwali party in 2019 and cute moment on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan, added much needed fuel to their hush-hush relationship rumours.

On July 16, Katrina Kaif celebrated her 38th birthday and her fans and followers wished her and prayed for her long life. Wishing the actress on her birthday, Ashley Rebello, who is a costume designer and stylist of Salman Khan, shared an old picture on social media and wrote: “Happy Birthday @Katrinakaif, may this be reality soon”.

The picture showed Katrina dressed in a white wedding gown at the sets of the film ‘Bharat’. However, now the image has raised a storm giving rise to several speculations about the actress’s possible marriage with her rumoured boyfriend Vicky Kaushal.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Katrina Kaif will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming film ‘Sooryavanshi’, ‘Phone Bhoot’ and an untitled one with South sensation Vijay Deverakonda.

On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal is busy with his upcoming projects, including ‘Sardar Udham Singh’, ‘The Immortal Ashwatthama’ and ‘Takht’.