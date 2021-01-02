Katrina Kaif wishes ‘365 days of happiness to everyone’

Mumbai, Jan 1 : Actress Katrina Kaif shared her new year wish for fans on the first day of 2021, along with photographs featuring her with younger sister Isabelle.

“365 days of happiness to everyone #2021,” Katrina captioned the photographs she posted on Instagram. In the pictures, the sisters share a merry laugh sitting in a garden.

Fans responded wishing her a happy new year and showering their love on Katrina, with comments like “beautiful”, “charming” and “awesome”.

The actress recently started shooting for the horror comedy Phone Bhoot. Directed by Gurmeet Singh, the film stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter alongside Katrina.

She will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop action drama Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar.

