Katrina Kaif’s video from London leaked online, is she pregnant?

Mumbai: Bollywood’s beloved couple, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, were spotted hand-in-hand, taking a leisurely stroll down the iconic Baker Street. The scene, captured in a video that has since gone viral, shows the couple enjoying their time away from the limelight, wrapped in cozy winter attire.

The video, which showcases the couple’s affection, has set the internet abuzz with speculation. Fans and followers are piecing together their observations, noting a certain change in Katrina’s appearance and walk. The whispers have grown into rumors, suggesting that the couple might be expecting their first child.

While neither Katrina nor Vicky has made any official statement, the speculation continues to grow. The couple, who tied the knot in a fairy-tale wedding in December 2021, have always managed to capture the hearts of their fans with their chemistry and companionship.

According to the latest report in Zoom, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are set to welcome their first child in London. Despite their efforts to keep their personal lives private, a little birdie has confirmed the pregnancy rumors, stating, “Katrina bacha London mein hi deliver karegi. Vicky bhi wahin hai.”

Fans are now wondering if Katrina is following a similar path just like Anushka Sharma, who recently welcomed her son Akaay in London.

The couple’s visit to London comes amidst busy schedules and upcoming projects. Katrina is set to star in Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ alongside Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra, while Vicky is gearing up for his role opposite Rashmika Mandanna in ‘Chhava’.