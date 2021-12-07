Katrina-Vicky wedding: Inside photos of private ceremony leaked

Mumbai: Katrina Kaif is all set to tie the knot with Vicky Kaushal on December 9 in at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai, Madhopur, Rajasthan. The pre-wedding ceremonies have kick-started from today. Katrina and Vicky, along with their families, have already the venue.

Amid this, several pictures of the decked up venue are now doing rounds on social media platforms. Check them out below:

All eyes are set on the pristine venue for Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's wedding, 'The Six Senses Hotel', which is also known as Barwara Fort, in Jaipur.



Images via Yogen Shah#katrinakaif #vickykaushal #vickykatrinawedding #feminaindia pic.twitter.com/Ef8E4j2wRI — Femina (@FeminaIndia) December 7, 2021

Vicky & Katrina wedding venue – from Six Senses Fort Barwara IG account. pic.twitter.com/ggTtOtXykj — Phewww Pana 🤷🏻‍♀️🏴 (@farhannajafri) December 7, 2021

More about Six Senses Fort Barwara

Originally owned by a Rajasthani Royal Family, the lavish hotel is located near the Chauth ka Barwara Mandir temple. The property is 700 years old and it boasts of contemporary Rajasthani architecture with state of the art facilities. The wedding festivities will span 3 days from December 7 to 9 and will entertain 120 guests.

GroomVicky Kaushal will reportedly stay in the Raja Mansingh suite, while bride Katrina will be staying at the Rani Padmavati suite.

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding guest list

So far, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur and Vijay Krishna Acharya and Sharvari have been spotted at the airport. Others B-towners who are expected to attend Vicky and Katrina’s big fat wedding are — Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rohit Shetty, Hrithik Roshan, Ali Abbas Zafar, Karan Johar, Farah Khan and entire Salman Khan’s family.