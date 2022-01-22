Katrina vowed to NEVER work with Ranbir; Jagga Jasoos was last

Mumbai: One of the most powerful actresses in film industry, Katrina Kaif, is enjoying her successful career. She began her Bollywood journey back in 2003 and never looked back. In the over 18 years of career, the beauty with brains has been a part of several commercially successful films like Sarkar, Namastey London, Race, New York, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Raajneeti, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Ek Tha Tiger, among others.

But do you know Katrina Kaif had once said that she will never share screen space with Ranbir Kapoor again? For the unversed, Ranbir and Katrina were one of the most talked about couples in the tinsel town. They broke up after a relationship of nearly 6 years in 2016. Their crackling chemistry was loved by many of their fans. Katrina and Ranbir were last seen sharing the screen in Jagga Jasoos which was released in 2017.

Image Source: YouTube

During the film promotions on social media in 2017, Kat on her Facebook live chat session had reportedly said that she will not work with Ranbir again and it caught everyone’s attention.

Image Source: Instagram

She said, “It’s very difficult. People now have proof that he is a very trying and testing person. Ranbir has also gestured to me to not work on a film together. It will never happen again.”

However, later Ranbir Kapoor clarified on the same and said, “I will be honest with you. We were at a Facebook chat and I cracked a joke on her and she cracked it back at me. It is not fair that the media made it out to be my joke and made it like something I said. I wouldn’t say that. So yes, it is not true.”

He added, “Katrina and me have amazing creative partnership. I love working with her. She has really allowed me to shine and she has very gracefully done that for me. She has increased my stardom.”

Fast forward to the present, Katrina is now happily married to another successful star Vicky Kaushal after dating him for almost two years. They tied the knot at Six Senses Fort in Rajasthan.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif (Instagram)

On the professional front, Katrina Kaif has interesting set of movies in her kitty which includes in ‘Tiger 3’ with Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi, ‘Phone Bhoot’ co-starring Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The actress has also been roped in for Ali Abbas Zafar’s superhero series. Apart from all these, Katrina is also a part of Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.