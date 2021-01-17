Katrina wishes Ali Abbas Zafar on his b’day with their candid shots

By IANS|   Published: 17th January 2021 6:00 pm IST
Mumbai, Jan 17 : Actress Katrina Kaif has worked with Ali Abbas Zafar on many films, but on the director’s birthday on Sunday, she shared a glimpse of their friendship with her fans.

She went back in time to dig out photos of the two. One of them was taken on the set of their film “Bharat”, another was captured during Christmas.

“Happy happy Happiest birthday @aliabbaszafar May u have all your hearts desires this year (you already well on your way) all the happiness in the world to the person who knows when Something is troubling me even from far way, without me telling him. Here’s to friends forever,” she captioned the series of photos shared on Instagram.

The two have also teamed up for films “Mere Brother Ki Dulhan” and “Tiger Zinda Hai”.

In the coming months, Katrina will suit up for a superhero film, which will be helmed by Ali.

Meanwhile, Ali recently made his web debut with political drama “Tandav”.

