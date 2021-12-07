KatrinaVickywedding: SRK to Virat, here’s final guest list

Mumbai: Just a day more and Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will be officially wedded. The couple, who is head-over-heels in love with each other, will be exchanging the wedding vows on December 9 in Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. Vicky and Katrina have already reached the wedding venue on Tuesday night.
Reports have it that the celebrations and festivities will begin today.
As many as 120 VIP guests are set to arrive to bless #VicKat on their big day. A guest list has been doing rounds on the internet. From Karan Johar, Neha Dhupia to Farah Khan here’s everyone who’s attending the grand Bollywood’s big fat wedding.
Vicky – Katrina’s wedding guest list
- Akshay Kumar
- Shah Rukh Khan
- Anushka Sharma
- Virat Kohli
- Rohit Shetty
- Hrithik Roshan
- Ali Abbas Zafar
- Karan Johar
- Farah Khan
- Angad Bedi
- Neha Dhupia
- Sharvari Wagh
- Kabir Khan
- Mini Mathur
- Angira Dhar
Salman Khan’s entire family invited
The latest report in Bollywood Hungama suggests that the entire Khan family is expected to attend the Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wedding in Jaipur. However, whether Bhaijaan will attend or not is not known yet.