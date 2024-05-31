Katy Perry’s massive fees to perform at Ambanis’ event is Rs…

Mumbai: The Ambani family is known for their lavish celebrations, and the pre-wedding festivities for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are proving to be no exception.

During their first pre-wedding in March this year in Jamnagar, it was the global sensation Rihanna’s massive fee for her performance that made the headlines. According to reports, the singer charged around Rs. 66-74 crores, which left everyone shocked.

And now, gear up for more shocking news that is coming from Anant and Radhika’s second pre-wedding bash.

The latest rumors are that pop icon Katy Perry was paid a staggering Rs 45 crore to perform at their second pre-wedding celebration. While this figure remains unverified, this staggering fee has created a significant buzz, becoming a hot topic of discussion and speculation.

If the rumors hold true, this would mark one of the highest amounts ever paid to an artist for a private performance.

While the rumored Katy Perry performance fee has generated considerable buzz and excitement, it has also drawn criticism. Some argue that such exorbitant spending on private events is excessive and insensitive.

More About Anant Ambani’s Pre-Wedding Bash

The Ambanis have invited 800 A-list guests aboard a luxury cruise liner, which will sail from Palermo to Portofino over three days. The cruise will feature lavish events, including a masquerade ball and a Roman toga party. Guests will enjoy a variety of Indian, Italian, and French dishes during the celebration.

The Bollywood guest list includes Shah Rukh Khan, his son Aryan Khan and daughter Suhana Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, their daughter Raha Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, father Boney Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and Disha Patani.