KBC 13: Third crorepati of the season announced!

Mumbai: The popular quiz-based reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 (KBC 13) will be finally getting its third crorepati of the season in the upcoming episode. In the latest promo shared by Sony TV on Instagram, one can see the winning moment of a 53-year-old housewife, Geeta Singh Gaur.

In the promo clip, Geeta can be seen talking about her life and how she spent it raising her kids. She goes on to say that she is ready to begin the ‘second innings’ of her life and wishes to live it for herself. She was also shown driving a jeep with her dog next to her. The clip ends with KBC 13 host Amitabh Bachchan announcing ‘ek crore’ in his own style.

Watch the promo below:

Other two crorepatis of KBC 13

A visually challenged contestant from Agra, Himani Bundela became the first crorepati of KBC 13 as she took home Rs 1 crore in August. After her IAS aspirant, Sahil Ahirwal became the second crorepati of the season. Both the contestants impressed the audience and Amitabh Bachchan with their gameplay and knowledge. However, they failed to answer the jackpot question of Rs 7 crore.

Now, we will have to wait and see if Geeta Singh manages to answer 7cr question in the upcoming episode which will air on November 9.