‘Kavach’: IIT Delhi’s fight against Covid

New Delhi, Jan 31 : IIT Delhi, one of the most prestigious educational institutions in the country, has set a new record during the Covid times by making more than 50 lakh N95 masks made by indigenous technology. This is a record not only in the country, but across the globe.

IIT Delhi director Professor V. Ramgopal Rao told IANS, “We have made a quality mask similar to the N95 based on indigenous technology. This N95 mask can be made available across the country for just Rs 40.”

According to IIT Delhi, the mask made by the institution has left the N95 made in foreign countries behind in terms of quality. The mask made by IIT Delhi has been certified better in several world class tests.

IIT Delhi is now sharing the technique with common man as well. Now, even a common man can use this technology for which training is also being given to some NGOs and society groups.

Professor Rao said, “The textile department of IIT Delhi has come up with a new technology. The department has made masks under the brand name ‘Kavach’. In last eight months, IIT Delhi has made five million masks, 40 per cent of which have been exported.”

According to IIT Delhi, ‘Kavach’ is not only helpful in protecting from Covid but also from other types of viruses. While testing this mask, it was found that it also helps in preventing harmful pollutants like PM2.5 and PM10.

This mask can be washed and reused.

The N95 mask made by IIT Delhi has been made available to lakhs of people, including all major hospitals along with more than 20 lakh foreigners. Professor Rao said that IIT Delhi is still producing these masks with the help of the industry.

According to Professor V. Ramgopal Rao, Professor Bipin Kumar of the Textile Department at IIT Delhi has made a special contribution in making this mask.

