Kavitha appears before ED in Delhi excise policy scam case

Delhi: K. Kavitha, the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and an MLC, on Monday arrived at the headquarters of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here to join the second round of questioning in connection with Delhi excise policy scam.

On Thursday (March 16), her second round of questioning had to be done which she skipped saying that she would reply through emails or question her at her own residence.

After that, the ED sent her another summon to join the investigation on March 20.

Also Read Kavitha to skip ED probe in Delhi excise policy case

During her first appearance, she was reportedly confronted with Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Pillai, who had represented the South Group that allegedly gave kickbacks of Rs 100 crore to AAP leaders. The money allegedly was used during the Goa Assembly polls.

Pillai has reportedly said that he was Kavitha’s associate.

On March 15, the ED recorded the statement of Buchchi Babu, the BRS MLC’s former auditor and also a member of the South Group.

Kavitha has maintained that she has never met former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who has been arrested by the CBI and the ED in connection with the case, claiming that her name was being unnecessarily dragged into the matter.

According to the ED, Kavitha is also one of the representatives of South Group in the excise policy case.